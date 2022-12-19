Watch CBS News
Masonic Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania hosts annual Community Feed event in Hill District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Members of the community and those in need were treated to a warm meal and toys for kids in Pittsburgh's Hill District on Sunday.

The event was organized by members of the Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania, who have been putting on the event for the past 20 years in the area.

This year's toy drive was held in honor of Temani Lewis and Kaari Thompson, who were shot and killed while out shopping in the city's Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood earlier this month.

