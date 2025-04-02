Marshall-Shadeland residents on high alert after a porch pirate steals several deliveries

Several residents in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood notified Pittsburgh police about a potential porch pirate in their community.

They say the same woman has repeatedly been caught on doorbell cameras stealing packages.

"It's not a good occupation to be in," one resident said.

Neighbors feel like that's what it is for this woman because it's been happening for months, allegedly.

One neighbor told KDKA the women stole a trampoline that was delivered last Saturday.

"Broad daylight, you'd be crazy not to say you don't feel violated, that somebody just walks up on your private property, takes what you ordered and leaves with it," she described.

In three of the videos obtained by KDKA through the Ring app, it appears to be the same woman, plus she has on the same clothes.

However, in another video, it's hard to tell because the person has on a hoodie, but neighbors say it's her.

"You pay for things that we want, and when you don't get them, that's horrible," a resident said.

Everyone we spoke with said they've had something stolen from them.

"Laptops, medications, clothes, iPad, there have been so many different [things]," they explained.

Now, everyone is on high alert, trying to get to their package before the porch pirate sails into the neighborhood again.

"I'll be certain from this point to pay a lot more attention."