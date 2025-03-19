Mars Area 4th grader makes network TV debut with appearance on FBI: Most Wanted

A 4th grader from the Mars Area School District made her network TV debut on Tuesday night when she appeared on the CBS show FBI: Most Wanted.

Addison Smith was featured in the show that aired Tuesday night at 10 p.m. and she played the role of Kyra in the episode.

Addison Smith, a 4th grader from the Mars Area School District made an appearance Tuesday night on the CBS show FBI: Most Wanted. CBS

The Mars Area district shared the news about Smith ahead of the appearance on the show, saying she auditioned for the role through an agent based out of New York City.

In addition to her appearance on the show, the district says Smith has also trained for dance, acting, and singing and also takes classes at the Pittsburgh CLO Academy.

Smith is also going to be appearing in commercials for Visit Nassau and Visit Orlando that will be airing this spring and summer.