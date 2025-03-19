Watch CBS News
Local News

Mars Area 4th grader makes network TV debut with appearance on FBI: Most Wanted

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A 4th grader from the Mars Area School District made her network TV debut on Tuesday night when she appeared on the CBS show FBI: Most Wanted.

Addison Smith was featured in the show that aired Tuesday night at 10 p.m. and she played the role of Kyra in the episode.

screenshot-2025-03-19-020922.png
Addison Smith, a 4th grader from the Mars Area School District made an appearance Tuesday night on the CBS show FBI: Most Wanted. CBS

The Mars Area district shared the news about Smith ahead of the appearance on the show, saying she auditioned for the role through an agent based out of New York City.

In addition to her appearance on the show, the district says Smith has also trained for dance, acting, and singing and also takes classes at the Pittsburgh CLO Academy. 

Smith is also going to be appearing in commercials for Visit Nassau and Visit Orlando that will be airing this spring and summer. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.