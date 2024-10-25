Several pounds of marijuana found during search for Allegheny County sex offender, sheriff says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The search for a sex offender in Allegheny County turned up several pounds of suspected marijuana, the sheriff's office said.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said their search for 58-year-old Andre Gray, who was wanted on a felony arrest warrant for failing to register as a sex offender, led them to a home on Auriles Street in Duquesne. When they got there Thursday evening, detectives said 45-year-old Mareio Gray greeted them and said while Andre Gray didn't live there and wasn't inside, they could come in and look around.

Once they got inside, the sheriff's office said detectives didn't find the man they were looking for but they did find large bags of suspected marijuana and a large bag of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms in plain view.

Allegheny County Sheriff's Office Deputies said they found six pounds of suspected marijuana while searching for a sex offender in Duquesne. (Photo: Allegheny County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Detectives said after finishing their search for Andre Gray, they secured the home and applied for a search warrant. The sheriff's office said they seized more than six pounds of suspected marijuana, over a half pound of suspected hallucinogenic mushrooms, several other items containing THC and small amounts of crack and crack cocaine.

Mareio Gray was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on five counts of possession and three counts of possession with intent to deliver.

Deputies said they later tracked Andre Gray down to a relative's home on Wool Street in Duquesne. He was also taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was arraigned for failing to register as a sex offender.