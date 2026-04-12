March of Dimes hosts 56th annual March for Babies in Pittsburgh

For the 56th consecutive year, the March of Dimes' March for Babies returned to Pittsburgh, this time at Highmark Stadium.

Thousands gathered to make a difference for families and make a powerful reminder of just how strong they can be. The event raises critical funds to provide research, programs, education, and advocacy so moms and babies get the best possible start to life.

One of the people at the walk was Amanda Dunn and her family, who have returned for almost two decades because of their daughter.

"We walk for Erin. She was born at 24 weeks, and she weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces. So, she started our walk with March of Dimes," said Dunn, this year's John Bricker Legacy Award Winner.

For 19 years, they have been involved with the March of Dimes, helping raise funds and creating awareness. On Sunday, she didn't walk alone but rather with her family and was joined by thousands walking for the nonprofit.

"They helped us a lot with the research and the development of how far it's come. I don't know if Erin would have survived," said Dunn.

March for Babies is the nation's largest charitable walk, and a critical one. It spotlights the urgent maternal and infant health crisis in the United States.

"The fight for the health of newborn babies and mothers is important. The ability to bring everyone here is awesome," said Mark Twerdok, Chair of Walk for Babies.

The walk has been going for 56 years strong and is only growing. This year's goal is to raise $1 million, and on Sunday, they were over $650,000. It all goes into education, research, hospitals, programs, and more.

"It's touching. A lot of the returning families have been affected by the mission, and you see the thousands of people here today, really all here to support each other," said Twerdok.

At the end of the day, this event helps give more first steps, more first birthdays, and more futures.

"Babies and mothers, and that means something to you. We'd love the support. It's a great cause, a wonderful charity. We've been blessed to be a part of it for 19 years," said Dunn.

If you want to get involved or help donate, you can do so at this link.