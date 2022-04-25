March For Babies supporting March Of Dimes returns to North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Sunday was a great day to get outside and walk and that's what hundreds did on the North Shore.

The March For Babies raised money for the March of Dimes in order to support healthy moms and babies.

The goal was to raise $1 million as part of this year's walk.

"We are fighting for the health of all moms and babies," said Western PA March of Dimes Board Chair Jim Hogan. "We're here to support those who have experienced loss, premature birth, that sort of thing. We're here to celebrate all the babies that are healthy and are with us."

KDKA's own Kristine Sorensen has served as the emcee for more than a decade.

She again was on-hand as the walk returned to in-person after going virtual during the pandemic.