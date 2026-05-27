Pittsburgh radio host Marc "Bubba" Snider now leading South Fayette to WPIAL baseball finals

Marc "Bubba" Snider has a lot on his plate.

"All the things that I do right now is a long list," Snider said. "Obviously, I do radio with 'The Bubba Show' on 100.7 Star. I own three restaurants, and I do pro wrestling still. Believe it or not, I am one half of the IWC tag team champions."

As if that list wasn't long enough, Snider added head baseball coach to his resume earlier this year when he took the manager job at South Fayette High School.

"Between the restaurant business, wrestling, and radio, I think I'm best at coaching baseball," he says. "That doesn't mean I'm bad at the other things. I just think I have this unique ability to coaching baseball that I can't quite quantify. I can't explain to you why it works, meaning my coaching style and the things I do with baseball. I can just tell you that it works."

Snider is already backing up words with action. In his first year as a head coach, he led the Lions to the 5A WPIAL finals, slated to take place against Upper St. Clair on Wednesday night. His players believe those communication skills honed as a radio host are a big reason behind their success.

"He always says that he can learn more from us than we can from him," South Fayette pitcher Treay Skeen said. "I just think him being able to communicate with us like that and not just, 'It's my way or the highway,' I think has very much led to our success."

"Just overall, he's a great guy," South Fayette shortstop Bo Stover said. "He makes you feel like you can open up to him with whatever you need and not just baseball but outside of it, and he'll try and do his very best to make you a better person each day."

Despite the laundry list of things to do this week, Snider says right now his primary focus is on just one: winning a WPIAL championship.

"They are going to remember this for the rest of their lives," Snider says. "I feel this obligation to be incredibly prepared to give them the greatest opportunity to succeed. It really is so incredibly important not for me but for them."