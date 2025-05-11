Former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury named to the NHL's Quarter-Century Team

Another member of the Penguins' Stanley Cup-winning teams has been named to the NHL's Quarter-Century Team.

The league announced on Sunday morning that former Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has been named to the NHL's Quarter-Century Team as one of the top 25 players of the last 25 years.

Fleury now joins Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as those honored by the league's Quarter-Century Team.

The 40-year-old goaltender played the last four seasons with the Minnesota Wild after spending 13 years with the Penguins between 2003 and 2017. In that time, he won the Stanley Cup three times in 2009, 2016, and 2017.

Fleury played 1,051 regular-season games in his career and posted a record of 575-339-97 and recorded 76 shutouts. Those 76 shutouts are the second-most of any goaltender since the year 2000. He has also posted nine 30-win seasons in his career and two 40-win seasons.

In the playoffs, Fleury has played 170 games and won 92 games, and recorded 16 shutouts. Those 92 wins are first among goaltenders who have played in the league since 2000, and his 16 shutouts are second.

During his career, he's been named an NHL All-Star four times and won the Vezina Trophy in 2021 while playing for the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Penguins, he holds nearly every goaltending record with the club. He ranks first in games played with 691, wins with 375, and shutouts with 44 during the regular season. In the playoffs with Pittsburgh, Fleury leads the franchise with 115 games played, 62 wins, and 10 shutouts.

After winning the Stanley Cup for the second consecutive year with the Penguins in 2017, Fleury was selected by the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft ahead of Vegas joining the league.

He spent four years with Vegas, then in the 2021 offseason, he was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks. Less than a year later, the Blackhawks traded him to the Minnesota Wild, where he ultimately concluded his career.