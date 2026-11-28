Hendrix Lapierre scored with 1:25 left in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

Erik Karlsson sent a pass to Lapierre, who was alone in front of the net when he beat Sergei Bobrovsky to give Pittsburgh wins in consecutive games for the first time since beating Florida and Nashville on Oct. 22 and 24.

Pittsburgh's Tommy Novak forced overtime when he scored with 49.6 seconds left in regulation. Sidney Crosby put a shot on goal and Novak poked it in from the top of the crease.

Kris Letang scored on the power play for Pittsburgh. He has goals in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 12-14, 2024. Arturs Silovs made 15 saves for his first win since Oct. 24.

John Tavares and Darren Raddysh scored power-play goals for Toronto, and Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots in his first start since Nov. 17.

Kirill Marchenko had an assist for the Maple Leafs, whose two-game win streak ended. Toronto has lost 12 of 15, including a nine-game losing streak.

Lapierre also had an assist for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell missed the game with a lower-body injury.

Tavares' goal was his 85th on the power play for Toronto, tying teammate William Nylander for the fifth most in franchise history.

Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Up next

Maple Leafs: Visit Philadelphia on Monday.

Penguins: Host Columbus on Monday.