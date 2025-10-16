Map shows most of Pennsylvania will see peak fall foliage this week

The weather finally feels like fall, and it's going to look like it too across most of Pennsylvania this week.

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources released its fall foliage report for the week of Oct. 16-22 on Thursday, saying chilly nights have helped kick leaf color into "high gear," and temperatures in the 30s and 40s are expected to accelerate change.

Last week's chilly nights kicked leaf color into high gear, and with more cool mornings in the 30s and 40s ahead, the display is only getting better! 🍁



This could be the peak week for fall foliage in much of the state.



Here's your Week 4 PA Fall Foliage Report. 🍂 pic.twitter.com/h2rw2xmFFE — PA Department of Conservation & Natural Resources (@DCNRnews) October 16, 2025

The DCNR says this week could be the finest week for color overall in Penn's Woods. Peak fall color will be seen in a major portion of the state.

In the Pittsburgh area, every county excluding Allegheny, Washington and Greene will see peak color this week. The fall foliage in Somerset County is still nice but starting to fade, the DCNR says.

Best places for leaf peeping in western Pennsylvania

In Forbes State Forest, which includes Allegheny, Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland and Somerset counties, peak fall color can be seen across the Laurel and Chestnut ridges. While oaks are just beginning to change, maples and yellow poplars are especially colorful right now.

The DCNR recommends a drive on Route 381 from Ligonier to Farmington, which takes leaf peepers through the countryside of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. Ohiopyle State Park also offers beautiful hikes along the Yough River right now.

Forestry staff in Clear Creek State Forest, which includes Beaver, Butler, Armstrong, Mercer, Clarion and Venango counties, says the district will reach peak fall foliage this week. While it may take another week or two for oak-dominated forests to hit peak, the green will provide a backdrop for pops of color from maples, golden hickories and walnut trees.

In the counties north of Pittsburgh, the DCNR recommends a visit to Lake Wilhelm in Maurice K. Goddard State Park to see the autumn colors reflecting off the water.