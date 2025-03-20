Confusion, expired permits, and more questions, re-opening of Mantel House Mission delayed

Re-opening of mission aiming to help women in need delayed

Today was supposed to be the grand re-opening of the Mantel House Mission in West Newton, but instead, there was no ribbon cutting.

"It was like a gut punch," said Marci Elysbury.

Two days ago, she had to cancel after receiving a letter saying they couldn't open the resale store due to code violations.

"You put your heart, soul, energy, and passion into this, our main mission is to help women," she said.

In November 2022, the mission submitted a building permit application to add an extension to their garage.

They were given the okay and Ronald, Marci's husband began building.

By moving the resale store here, they could assist more women in need of transitional housing.

"We got a gas bill that was $1,084 so that took our income because this is our income to help pay for the women," Elysbury explained.

After learning they couldn't open, she went before the council to get answers.

"I'm reading this letter it's telling me we are in violation of code I don't know why," she said.

According to that letter from the West Newton Borough Solicitor, the structure was built in a flood zone without the necessary approvals, so an occupancy permit cannot be granted,

However, the Elysburys were given permission to build in 2022.

In this letter, the solicitor said the permit expired a year later, and had they reapplied for a permit they would've been notified of issues now being identified.

"We thought we were doing everything we were supposed to do, there was no intent of any wrongdoing here," Elysbury said.

She also said didn't know about the zoning issues or that the permit expired, adding, if this is a flood zone, why were they granted permission to build in the first place?

KDKA reached out to the borough zoning officer and solicitor, but we didn't hear back.

Elysbury wants borough leaders to know that people support the mission.

"We're Christian we believe in god, we're standing in his promises we are, we believe there's a reason for everything."

For those who want to continue to lend their support, customers can still buy resale items from the house.