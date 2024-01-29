Mandatory water conservation order lifted as Beaver Run Reservoir fills

NEW STANTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- The mandatory conservation order has been lifted for Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers who get their water from the Beaver Run Reservoir.

Water levels in the reservoir have increased 6 feet since the low on Jan. 9, the MAWC announced on Monday. With the recent cold/thaw cycle and the concern over weather-related operational challenges over, the authority said it's returning to voluntary conservation.

Conservation started on Nov. 17, when customers were asked to voluntarily reduce their use by 5%. A mandatory conservation order was issued on Dec. 18.

Since Jan. 9, precipitation of 4.77 inches was measured at one water treatment plant, delivering nearly 1.7 billion gallons into the reservoir.

"While the recent precipitation is a positive sign, we still have a way to go. It's evident that the customers are doing what they can and that is greatly appreciated…every drop counts. Hopefully Mother Nature continues to do her part as well," MAWC resident manager Michael F. Kukura said in a news release.

The reservoir is about 5.5 feet under the average ending elevation for January and 6.7 feet below where it was at this time last year.

The authority said it's continuing to focus on leaks to reduce unnecessary water loss and it's looking into operational changes that will reduce demand on the reservoir.

In 1991, a widespread drought led to such low levels in the Beaver Run Reservoir that the water authority said its board had to fine customers who refused to conserve water.