Managing emotions as children head off to college

Getting back into a routine. Tips and tricks for Back To School time.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Back-to-school season is a bit different when your child isn't just heading back to school but off to college.

That change in routine can leave parents with a whole pile of different emotions. It can be bittersweet.

If you are feeling sadness, excitement, anxiety, or all of the above, that's to be expected, especially if it's the first time. They're leaving home.

You've probably heard the common term for it: empty nest syndrome.

A large part of a person's identity when they have children is their role as a parent, and when the kids head off to college, it's a huge change.

Doctors say it's first important to acknowledge those feelings and realize what you're going through is normal.

Remember that you're still a parent at the end of the day. The role doesn't go away just because your kids move out or how old they get.

It can also help to have open communication with your child and let them know you're having a hard time, but don't go overboard. You don't want them to feel like they have to manage your emotions.

"This is a big step for the soon-to-be college student. They're likely dealing with their anxiety, stress, and fear, and the last thing they need is to also feel as though I'm carrying the weight of my parents' sadness for me leaving," said Dr. Adam Borland with Cleveland Clinic. "I think it's really about finding a balance between open communication [and] then, also, the parent processing their feelings separate from their child."

Dr. Borland says parents should look at the positives of their child going away to college.

For example, they now have the chance to pick up an old hobby or start a new one, spend more time with friends, or reconnect with their partner.