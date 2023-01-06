Man, woman found shot to death in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and woman were found shot to death in Pitcairn on Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said first responders found a 20-year-old woman and 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds after dispatchers got a call about a shooting inside an apartment on Broadway Boulevard shortly after 4:30 p.m.

A man and woman are dead after a shooting on Broadway Boulevard in Pitcairn on Jan. 6, 2023. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Bryce Lutz)

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Their identities have not been released, and there's been no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.