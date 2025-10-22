Pittsburgh-area man accused of stealing more than $5,000 from co-worker with autism

A man is accused of tricking a co-worker out of more than $5,000 in Westmoreland County.

The victim and suspect worked together at the Hillview Motors car dealership in Hempfield Township. According to the criminal complaint, Scott Soles more than likely received $5,370 from the victim between March and July of this year.

The money belonged to the victim's mom, authorities said. The victim's parents reported it to police in August after coming across text messages and seeing their son with cash.

The parents told investigators that their son has autism, doesn't comprehend the value of money and is very trusting.

Soles allegedly used those things to his advantage. He reportedly demanded money from the victim on numerous occasions in exchange for not canceling potential meetings with new friends.

Court documents say he made up names and telephone numbers he gave to the victim and never introduced the 26-year-old to anyone.

When asked why he took money from the victim, Soles allegedly said he didn't know, and people do messed-up stuff.