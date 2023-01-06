Man in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting
WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Friday afternoon.
Allegheny County police said first responders found a man shot multiple times after they were called to McNary Boulevard around 12:15 p.m.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.
At the scene, detectives could be seen gathering around a home and searching the ground along a treeline.
There's been no word on any suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
