Man in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Friday afternoon.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man shot multiple times after they were called to McNary Boulevard around 12:15 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

At the scene, detectives could be seen gathering around a home and searching the ground along a treeline.

There's been no word on any suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.