Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in critical condition after Wilkinsburg shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Friday afternoon. 

kdka-mcnary-boulevard-wiklinsburg-shooting.png
(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Tim Lawson)

Allegheny County police said first responders found a man shot multiple times after they were called to McNary Boulevard around 12:15 p.m. 

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. 

At the scene, detectives could be seen gathering around a home and searching the ground along a treeline. 

There's been no word on any suspects. Homicide detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on January 6, 2023 / 1:46 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.