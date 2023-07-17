Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot multiple times in Wilmerding

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Wilmerding.

The shooting happened along Airbrake Avenue just after 5 a.m. 

Pitcairn Police tell KDKA that a man was shot multiple times and was taken to Forbes Hospital.

img-4934.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

He was last listed in stable condition.

Police at the scene were focused on a maroon SUV.

Allegheny County Police have been called for assistance to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 6:42 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.