Man shot multiple times in Wilmerding
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Wilmerding.
The shooting happened along Airbrake Avenue just after 5 a.m.
Pitcairn Police tell KDKA that a man was shot multiple times and was taken to Forbes Hospital.
He was last listed in stable condition.
Police at the scene were focused on a maroon SUV.
Allegheny County Police have been called for assistance to investigate.
