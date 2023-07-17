Man shot multiple times in Wilmerding

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in Wilmerding.

The shooting happened along Airbrake Avenue just after 5 a.m.

Pitcairn Police tell KDKA that a man was shot multiple times and was taken to Forbes Hospital.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

He was last listed in stable condition.

Police at the scene were focused on a maroon SUV.

Allegheny County Police have been called for assistance to investigate.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.