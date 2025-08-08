Man shot and killed after standoff at Mercer County hotel, police say

A man was shot and killed after a standoff at a hotel in Mercer County on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Police said they went to the Park Inn by Radisson off Route 18 in Shenango Township on Thursday afternoon to serve a warrant to 45-year-old Tyrell Askerneese of Farrell, CBS affiliate WKBN reported.

Troopers said Askerneese was armed and refused to surrender peacefully. The Mercer County Crisis Intervention Response Team was called to help and took over the scene after troopers tried multiple tactics over several hours but couldn't get Askerneese to surrender, the TV station said.

The standoff ended about three hours later when Askerneese was shot and killed, WKBN reported.

A woman staying at the hotel told the TV station that she wasn't allowed to leave until the incident was over.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

It was the second police shooting that troopers responded to on Thursday. Across the state in northeastern Pennsylvania, two troopers were shot and the suspect was killed after what Commissioner Col. Christopher Paris called an "ambush."

Police said 61-year-old Carmine Faino shot and killed his neighbor, 57-year-old Lori Wasko, outside her home in Thompson Township, Susquehanna County, before police responded. Investigators said police shot and killed Faino, who was armed with a rifle and refused to comply.

The two troopers shot, Joseph Perechinsky and William Jenkins, were flown to hospitals and are in stable condition. Paris said he had met with both and they were in good spirits.