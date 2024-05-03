Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh's Hill District
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District.
Pittsburgh Police say that officers were called to the area of Bedford Avenue and Watt Lane for multiple ShotSpotter alerts.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the street who had been shot in the head.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are handling the investigation, which they said is ongoing.
The victim has not yet been identified.