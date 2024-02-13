Man shot in the leg in Moon Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg in Moon Township.

Police say that 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting along Abbott Street just after midnight on Tuesday.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

A man was shot in the leg along Abbott Street in Moon Township. Allegheny County Police are investigating. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police say the man was taken to the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Detectives from the department's General Investigations Unit are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.