Man shot in the face in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the face in Duquesne.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting took place along Duquesne Place Drive just after 9 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the face.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.