Watch CBS News
Local News

Man shot in East McKeesport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot in the chest in East McKeesport on Tuesday afternoon. 

First responders found the victim after dispatchers were notified of a shooting on Broadway Avenue around 12:45 p.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. 

Allegheny County police's homicide detectives are investigating.

There's been no word on any suspects. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 2:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.