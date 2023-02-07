Man shot in East McKeesport

EAST MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found shot in the chest in East McKeesport on Tuesday afternoon.

First responders found the victim after dispatchers were notified of a shooting on Broadway Avenue around 12:45 p.m.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

Allegheny County police's homicide detectives are investigating.

There's been no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.