Man shot in the back in Clairton
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in Clairton on Saturday.
County police said officials were notified of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the back.
He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.
Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.