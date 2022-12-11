Watch CBS News
Man shot in the back in Clairton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot in the back in Clairton on Saturday.

County police said officials were notified of a shooting on Wilson Avenue around 9:30 p.m. First responders found the victim, who was shot in the back. 

He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

Police are investigating. It is not clear if there are any suspects or arrests. 

