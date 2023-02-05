Man shot in Butler

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was shot in the shoulder in Butler overnight.

Police said a neighbor told officers there was yelling and then a single shot fired on West New Castle Street around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers found the 43-year-old shot once through the shoulder. Police said he was taken to a Pittsburgh trauma center in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

There's been no word on any suspects.

Butler police are asking for any witnesses or anyone with more information to contact Lt. Detective Rensel at 724-287-7743 x213.