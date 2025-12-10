Man shot during burglary at Wilkinsburg home

A man was critically injured when he was shot in his Wilkinsburg home after walking in on a burglary.

Allegheny County Police said that dispatchers were notified of a shooting along McNary Boulevard in Wilkinsburg just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the chest.

The man was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police said that the early investigation shows that the man who was shot was arriving at his home and interrupted a burglary that was happening inside.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are leading the investigation into the burglary and shooting and anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.