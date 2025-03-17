Man shot twice on Brookline Boulevard

A man was shot multiple times in broad daylight in front of a stretch of businesses in Pittsburgh's Brookline neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police said a man was shot twice in the abdomen on Brookline Boulevard around Flatbush Avenue around 4 p.m. When police got there, an off-duty medic and firefighter were giving aid to the victim. He was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

(Photo: KDKA)

A Good Samaritan also jumped in to help, saying he went into Antonio's to ask for gloves to try to administer some type of aid.

"I was just sitting in my store and I heard three loud pops. I thought it was a bunch of kids, you know, banging on my window. Came out and seen that there was a gunshot victim and my fight or flight reaction kicked in," he said.

Police shut down a stretch of Brookline Boulevard to investigate. Officers were canvassing the area, talking to witnesses and looking for cameras and evidence. Police taped off a large area and placed several evidence markers on the ground on both Brookline Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue.

A bullet also appeared to hit a gray Toyota Corolla that was parked in front of businesses near the scene.

Police said they're looking for two suspects believed to be juveniles. It's believed they ran off toward Flatbush Avenue.