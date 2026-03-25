Man shot multiple times after breaking into Fayette County home

A man was shot multiple times Tuesday night after breaking into a home in Fayette County.

State Police said in a news release that Troopers from the Belle Vernon barracks were called to a home near the intersection of 18th Street and Water Street in Brownsville Borough on Tuesday night for a "reported disturbance."

Troopers that responded to the home found a man who had been shot multiple times, State Police said.

The man was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for emergency surgery, according to the release. His condition as of Tuesday morning is unknown.

Pennsylvania State Police Troopers are investigating after a man was shot multiple times at a home along 18th Street in Brownsville.Troopers said the man was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh for emergency surgery. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

According to court records, State Police have charged the man, identified through court paperwork as Ronald Rosiek, 69, of Hopwood, with multiple felonies related to the incident, including aggravated assault, criminal trespassing, and burglary.

Investigators said that Troopers were called when a woman heard someone beating on her door and that Rosiek broke a window to get into the home and entered the bedroom of the woman who lived at the home.

When Rosiek wouldn't leave the home, investigators said he continued towards the woman when she shot him in the leg.

Investigators said the woman shot Rosiek once more in the side of the head when he continued towards her after being hit with gunfire the first time.

A struggle between Rosiek and the woman ensued, according to investigators, and the woman was able to escape the home when Troopers were arriving and responding to the call.

State Police said that the Criminal Investigation Unit based out of the Belle Vernon barracks is leading the investigation into the shooting and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troopers at 724-929-6262.