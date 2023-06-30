Man shot multiple times in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot multiple times in Braddock on Friday afternoon.

Allegheny County police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds after first responders were called to Moody Street around 1:30 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

County detectives are initiating the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.