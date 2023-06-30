Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot multiple times in Braddock

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was shot multiple times in Braddock on Friday afternoon. 

Allegheny County police said the man was found with multiple gunshot wounds after first responders were called to Moody Street around 1:30 p.m. 

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

County detectives are initiating the investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

First published on June 30, 2023 / 3:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.