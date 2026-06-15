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Man accused of shooting his mother inside Beaver County home

By
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder
Lauren Linder is a passionate, Emmy Award-winning journalist, who joined KDKA in December 2022. She wanted to report in Pittsburgh for a long time and is thrilled to do so at such a historic station as KDKA.
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Lauren Linder

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A man is facing attempted homicide charges after police said he shot his mother inside a home in Brighton Township on Monday morning. 

Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Kernich is accused of shooting his mom at a house on Fox Water Trail around 5 a.m., the Brighton Township Police Department said.

The woman was flown to a hospital in stable condition with a single gunshot wound to her chest, police said.

Kernich was arrested on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. 

A neighbor told KDKA his nephew woke them up after hearing a woman screaming for help. They found a woman bleeding and realized she had been shot. Not knowing if a shooter was still out there, they ran back home and called 911. 

Police said they're investigating what led up to the shooting. Kernich and his mom were the only ones inside the home at the time, police said. 

Kernich is at the Beaver County Jail awaiting arraignment. 

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