Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday. 

Police have set up a perimeter along Broadhead Rod near Pleasant Drive to investigate. 

Details are limited, and it's unclear how the man got a gun inside a police vehicle. 

The man's identity has not been released. 

 Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

First published on August 12, 2022 / 2:16 PM

