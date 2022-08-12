Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday.

Police have set up a perimeter along Broadhead Rod near Pleasant Drive to investigate.

State police in Beaver County confirm they are investigating a man who shot himself and died while inside of a Center Twp. Police vehicle. Police have set up a perimeter along Broadhead Rd. near Pleasant Drive in Center Twp. pic.twitter.com/ZJTT2T99n4 — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) August 12, 2022

Details are limited, and it's unclear how the man got a gun inside a police vehicle.

The man's identity has not been released.

