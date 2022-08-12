Police: Man shoots, kills himself inside Center Township police vehicle
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after state police said he shot himself inside a Center Township police vehicle on Friday.
Police have set up a perimeter along Broadhead Rod near Pleasant Drive to investigate.
Details are limited, and it's unclear how the man got a gun inside a police vehicle.
The man's identity has not been released.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
