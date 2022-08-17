Man gets 20 years after pleading guilty to killing brother, brother's girlfriend in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was sentenced to 20 to 40 years after pleading guilty to killing his brother and his brother's girlfriend in Stowe Township last year.

Timothy Gumm pleaded guilty to two counts of voluntary manslaughter and one firearms violation in the deaths of Christopher Gumm and Sally Sines.

Timothy Gumm (Phtoo Courtesy: Allegheny County)

The couple was found shot to death at a home on Liberty Street on Feb. 18, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police that Timothy Gumm came over a few days before the bodies were found and was upset because his brother and Sines were living in his parents' house.

Police said Timothy Gumm told investigators that he went to his parents' home and had a beer with his brother on Feb. 14. He said when he saw someone had broken into his father's locked room, he went downstairs and started yelling at his brother.

According to the criminal complaint, Timothy Gumm said his brother came at him, so he shot him, then shot Sines and ran away.