Man sentenced to 18-54 months for shooting Pittsburgh-area officer in foot

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man accused of shooting a Duquesne police officer in the foot earlier this year was sentenced to 18-54 months in prison after he pleaded guilty.

Shyheim Cortez Berry pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, receiving 15-48 months and 3-6 months to be served consecutively for a total of 18-54 months, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said.

Police were called to Catherine and Savey streets for shots fired around midnight on Feb. 22. Officers said 28-year-old Shyheim Berry shot at an Uber driver.

When a Duquesne officer responded to the scene, county police said he was immediately met by gunfire before he got out of his vehicle. Police said the 29-year-old officer returned fire, hitting Berry in the leg. During the exchange of gunfire, police said the officer was shot in the foot.

More officers responded after police said Berry barricaded himself in the basement of a vacant home.

Both the officer and Berry were taken to hospitals for their injuries in stable condition.

Berry had been charged with criminal attempt of a law enforcement officer but court paperwork shows the charge was withdrawn on the date of his guilty plea.