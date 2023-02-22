Duquesne police officer shot in the foot while responding to call

DUQUESNE (KDKA) - A Duquesne police officer is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the foot while responding to a call.

According to Allegheny County Police, just after midnight, Duquesne Police were called to respond to shots fired on Catherine Street and Savey Street.

The officer arrived on the scene as shots were being fired, they returned fire, striking the suspect in the leg.

Meanwhile, the officer was shot in the foot.

The officer and the suspect were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating and anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

