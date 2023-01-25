Man sentenced for supplying drugs to Pagans Motorcycle Club
LATROBE (KDKA) - A judge has sentenced a man formerly from Latrobe to five years in prison.
Joshua Birrell admitted to supplying methamphetamine to the Pagans Motorcycle Club.
RELATED: Pittsburgh Pagans 'Enforcer' Sentenced To Prison For Role In Large-Scale Drug Trafficking Operation
Prosecutors charged Birrell as part of a long-term investigation into trafficking in several counties including Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, and Washington.
