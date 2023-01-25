Watch CBS News
Man sentenced for supplying drugs to Pagans Motorcycle Club

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

LATROBE (KDKA) - A judge has sentenced a man formerly from Latrobe to five years in prison. 

Joshua Birrell admitted to supplying methamphetamine to the Pagans Motorcycle Club. 

Prosecutors charged Birrell as part of a long-term investigation into trafficking in several counties including Westmoreland, Allegheny, Fayette, and Washington. 

