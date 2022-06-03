Gainey unveils plan to slow gun violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An impassioned Mayor Ed Gainey on Friday unveiled his plan to reduce gun violence across the city.

Under the shadow of a sunny sky on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, Gainey told a gathering of media at Beltzhoover Community Center how his administration would help make Pittsburgh safer.

Complete with an easel and poster boards, Gainey's presentation focused on several key points. He talked about enforcing the right laws, and targeting the most seroius threats to public safety. He also said his team will practice "focused deterrents" for the small amount of Pittsburgh's criminals who are committing the most serious crimes. He said Pittsburgh police officers will target about 200 people, in eight or 10 groups, in about a dozen locations.

"(Officers') commitment to this city is invaluable, and we appreciate your hard work and dedication," Gainey said. "It's time to address the violence as a public health issue, that is preventable and treatable."

Gainey said his plan was developed from scientific research and input from the community, among other factors. An outside consulting firm is researching police-community relations in Pittsburgh, and will provide its findings in several months, and likely will inform adjustments to the plan he rolled out Friday.

"By measuring outcomes, we will be able to trace problems to (their) root causes," Gainey said. "Our plan for peace will not produce results overnight. This is going to take all of us to come together to help."

Gainey began his news conference by referencing Sunday's deadly shooting of 18-month-old De'Avry Thomas.

"These are our children," he said. "This is our city."

The mayor continued by saying he hopes his crime-reduction plan can become "a model for the rest of America."

"Peace is all of our responsibility," he said. "I'm committed to this. I'm committed to public safety."