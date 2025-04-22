Man rescued from Rostraver hillside after driver at red light hears his cries for help

Man rescued from Pittsburgh hillside after driver at red light hears his cries for help

Man rescued from Pittsburgh hillside after driver at red light hears his cries for help

Man rescued from Pittsburgh hillside after driver at red light hears his cries for help

A hillside rescue in Rostraver happened because a man was in the right place at the right time to get help. Rescuers had to use ladder trucks and ropes to get the man to safety.

Mark Roberts was sitting at a red light just past the Donora-Monessen Bridge near Route 906 when he heard yelling coming from a nearby hillside.

"I asked him where he was. I told him to shake the tree. I ended up going back around to go into the other lane and ended up calling 911," Roberts said.

According to Roberts, it was just sheer happenstance that he even heard the man yelling for help. He had the windows down and was in between songs. It was at this point he realized someone was in trouble.

"I heard him hollering 'help.' That's when I actually turned the radio completely off and then I went and got him help," Roberts said.

Within minutes, first responders from two Rostraver fire departments were on the scene. They had to use a rope system and ladder trucks to get the man, who was 50 yards off the roadway. He was then taken to a hospital.

"Just caught me at the right time at the right place, I guess," Roberts said over Zoom.

Roberts said he would like to meet the man at some point to just shake his hand.

"I wouldn't say I'm a hero, but I'm glad I was able to help," Roberts said.

No word on the condition of the victim. He was evaluated at the hospital.