Man recovering after shooting in Allentown, police investigating

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering and an investigation is underway following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood. 

According to police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night on Allen Street. 

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper thigh. 

He was alert and conscious at the time. 

No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 17, 2023 / 11:44 AM

