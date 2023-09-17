Man recovering after shooting in Allentown, police investigating

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is recovering and an investigation is underway following a shooting in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood.

According to police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night on Allen Street.

Once first responders arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper thigh.

He was alert and conscious at the time.

No arrests have been made.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details