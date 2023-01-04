Man accused of pulling gun during fight in Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man will face charges after police said he pulled a gun on another man in the Live! Casino Pittsburgh parking garage.

Pennsylvania State Police said they were called to a fight involving a gun shortly after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Troopers learned a 55-year-old from Marianna allegedly got into a fight with another man in the casino's parking garage, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim.

Police said charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness will be filed.

Troopers did not release the suspect's name.