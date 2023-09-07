Police: Man panhandling Downtown tried to throw woman over wall, onto highway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man panhandling Downtown is accused of attacking a woman and trying to throw her over a wall and onto the highway below, according to court documents.

Police said the victim told officers she was walking near Fort Bitt Boulevard and Smithfield Street when Jonathan Boyle, who was a stranger to her, became "irate" and walked over and pushed her. Investigators said Boyle grew more aggressive and grabbed her, trying to throw her over the wall and onto the highway.

The victim told police he was yelling expletives at her, saying "You're done."

Police said the drop from Fort Pitt Boulevard to the highway below was about 30-40 feet with a steady flow of traffic. "This drop would have likely resulted in severe bodily injury or death," police wrote in the criminal complaint.

The officer who spoke to Boyle said he was aggressive. Police said the victim's dog "probably" bit Boyle when he allegedly attacked her, but when he was asked if he wanted medical attention, he got even more aggressive.

The criminal complaint said Boyle was highly intoxicated and slurring his speech, becoming "so disorderly" he accidentally spit on an officer while screaming.

He's facing several charges, including aggravated assault, harassment, terroristic threats and public drunkenness.