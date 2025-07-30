Man from Mexico sentenced to federal prison for illegally entering country following deadly Dormont hit-and-run crash

Man from Mexico sentenced to prison for illegally entering U.S. following deadly hit-and-run crash

A man from Mexico has been sentenced to federal prison for illegally entering the United States after pleading guilty to a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont that happened last year.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Saul Ramirez-Rivera has been sentenced to 14 months of prison time for pleading guilty to a charge of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

Earlier this year, Ramirez-Rivera pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle and other charges after being arrested and accused of hitting and killing a man who was riding a motorcycle in Dormont.

At the time, police said that Ramirez-Rivera allegedly fled the scene with a female and a small child after hitting Christian Sluka near the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and West Liberty Avenue. Sluka was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that following his arrest, investigators were able to determine that Ramirez-Rivera was in the country illegally after being previously removed from the United States in 2019.

"After serving his sentence, Ramirez-Rivera will be returned to immigration custody pending his removal from the United States," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.