Man who met Greensburg girl on TikTok bought her an Uber to Philadelphia and sexually assaulted her, police say

A Philadelphia man is facing a slew of charges, including kidnapping, trafficking and indecent assault, after investigators said he bought an Uber for a 13-year-old Greensburg girl he met on TikTok and sexually assaulted her when she got to his apartment.

Greensburg police said the investigation began on March 14 when a mom reported her 13-year-old daughter had run away. The mom said her daughter had written a note that said, "I promise I'm safe, and please don't look for me."

Police found the girl after they pinged her phone in Philadelphia.

After picking her daughter up, the girl's mother told police that she believed her daughter had met an older man, 19-year-old Angel Lopez, on TikTok and that he had convinced the 13-year-old to sneak out of her house in the early morning hours of March 14 and take an Uber he was paying for from Greensburg to Philadelphia.

According to the criminal complaint, when investigators interviewed the victim, she explained that her relationship with Lopez turned sexual when he asked her to send him explicit pictures. She said she had second thoughts about traveling to Philadelphia, but whenever she expressed her doubts, he told her that if she didn't go through with the trip, he'd kill himself.

The victim told police Lopez started to make sexual advances towards her in the elevator ride to his apartment. She said once inside, Lopez told her to turn off her phone, gave her a weed pen and made her shower before having sex with her.

The victim told investigators that she was "extremely uncomfortable and disgusted," and while Lopez was assaulting her, she pulled out strands of her hair and left them in his bedroom, hoping they'd be found later. She said she wanted to leave, but Lopez told her, "They won't be able to find you anyways."

Police said she was eventually able to escape when she heard voices outside Lopez's apartment. She said she thought that if Lopez tried to chase her, the bystanders would see and call police.

Lopez is facing several charges, including kidnapping, trafficking, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16, unlawful contact with a minor, statutory sexual assault, interference with custody of children and corruption of minors.