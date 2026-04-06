Pennsylvania man who raped and killed woman flees to Puerto Rico, police say

A Pennsylvania man who raped and killed a woman last month has fled to Puerto Rico, authorities said.

Rafael Duran Malave has been charged with criminal homicide and rape in the death of a woman found on March 30 at her home on North Progress Avenue in Harrisburg, the Susquehanna Township Police Department said in a news release. CBS affiliate WHP reported, citing police, that Duran Malave flew from Harrisburg to Puerto Rico on the night he killed the woman, identified as 25-year-old Amanda Abeana Makor.

The woman's cause of death was asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries, including strangulation and massive chest compression, the news outlet reported. Her body was found on the bathroom floor of her apartment on March 30, but officials reportedly believe she was killed on March 28.

A warrant was issued for Duran Malave on Monday, police said. Anyone with any information on the man's whereabouts can call the Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265 or email dbrown@susquehannatwp.com.

"In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time," police said in the news release. "This incident is believed to be isolated and no known threat to the public exists."