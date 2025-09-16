Pennsylvania man kills wife after she throws book at him, police say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his wife after she threw a book at him during an argument, police in Perry County, Pennsylvania, said.

CBS affiliate WHP reported that Douglas Snyder shot and killed Samantha Lynn Fields after the two got into an argument inside their Rye Township home on Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police said, according to the TV station, that Snyder called 911 on Monday around 10:30 a.m. to report a shooting at his home on New Valley Road. He reportedly told dispatchers that the shooting had happened the night before. WHP reported that troopers found a woman dead on the floor when they arrived.

Snyder allegedly told investigators, "I guess I shot her by accident," and "I honest to God did not just shoot my wife."

Investigators spoke to Snyder and Fields' son, who said his parents were alone in the home when he went to bed on Sunday night. The TV station reported, citing police, that the boy saw his mom's body on the floor when he woke up. State police said Snyder left the house for 13 hours after shooting his wife, leaving their son alone in the home.

In another interview with investigators, WHP reported that Snyder said he and his wife got into an argument, and she threw a book at him.

"I was pissed, I turned around, snapped, and I shot her," Snyder told investigators, according to court documents obtained by the TV station.

Snyder faces a list of charges, including homicide and endangering the welfare of children. He was reportedly denied bond and remains in the Perry County Prison.