Pennsylvania man killed, deputy shot during traffic stop in South Carolina

A man from Pennsylvania was shot and killed and a sheriff's deputy was wounded during a traffic stop in Anderson County, South Carolina, on Monday, authorities said.

Austin Roberston of Harrisburg was shot and killed by a deputy from the Anderson County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop on Interstate 85 near mile marker 11, the Anderson County Office of the Coroner said in a Facebook post.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said deputies pulled over a Dodge Challenger for a moving traffic violation and then called for backup. While being interviewed, authorities said, the suspect ran to the back of his car and grabbed a gun. Officials said Roberston fired at least one shot, hitting one of the deputies. The other deputy returned fire at Roberston, who was fatally shot, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The wounded deputy suffered "life-threatening injuries," officials said on Monday. In an update on Tuesday, the sheriff's office said the deputy was last listed in stable condition and in "good spirits." His name was not released.

"The deputy struck is in good spirits as his family and teammates surround him at the hospital," the sheriff's office said

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has taken over the investigation into the police shooting.

"Sheriff [Chad] McBride and the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are extremely thankful for all of the thoughts, well wishes and prayers for this deputy," the sheriff's office posted.