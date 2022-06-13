Man killed in South Huntingdon crash
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree in South Huntingdon Township.
The coroner said 40-year-old Brandon Detman was driving a Ford Fusion on Sherbondy Road Saturday night when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed is believed to be a factor and Detman wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, the coroner said.
The cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries due to a single-vehicle collision.
The coroner said it's unknown if cell phone use was a factor in the crash. Toxicology results won't be available for several weeks.
