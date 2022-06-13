Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in South Huntingdon crash

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man killed in South Huntingdon crash
Man killed in South Huntingdon crash 00:20

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after crashing into a tree in South Huntingdon Township. 

The coroner said 40-year-old Brandon Detman was driving a Ford Fusion on Sherbondy Road Saturday night when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Speed is believed to be a factor and Detman wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time, the coroner said. 

The cause of death was ruled blunt force injuries due to a single-vehicle collision. 

The coroner said it's unknown if cell phone use was a factor in the crash. Toxicology results won't be available for several weeks. 

First published on June 13, 2022 / 12:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.