Man killed in Lawrence County motorcycle crash

A 60-year-old man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County.

The Neshannock Township Police Department said in a press release that the crash happened just before 4 p.m. along Wilmington Road near Mama Jane's Eatery and involved two vehicles, one of which was a motorcycle.

Police said that Bryan Scheidemantle, 60, was driving the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Scheidemantle was taken by ambulance to a nearby location where a medical helicopter was waiting, but police said he was unable to be flown due to his injuries and was taken my ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured, police said.

Police said that the Pennsylvania State Police were called to assist at the scene of the crash and the investigation of the cause of the crash is ongoing.