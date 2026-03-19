Man killed in crash near Pennsylvania state line on Interstate 80

A man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash near the Pennsylvania state line on Interstate 80.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash that happened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate several miles from the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line in Lackawannock Township.

A release from the coroner said the man died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest from injuries sustained in the crash.

"The manner of death has been ruled accidental," the release said.

The man's identity has not been released as his next-of-kin has not yet been located and identified.

The Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Troopers have yet to release any specifics about the crash.