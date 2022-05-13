Man killed in Moon Township crash

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after a crash in Moon Township.

Two vehicles collided on Flaugherty Run Road shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, police said.

(Photo: KDKA)

According to police, two people were transported from the scene.

One of the victims, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as 59-year-old George McMahon, later died at the hospital.

The road was shut down but has since reopened.

Photos from the scene show one vehicle heavily damaged and flipped upside down.

There's been no word on what led up to the crash.