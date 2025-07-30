Butler County man hit, killed in driveway by DUI driver, police say

A Butler County man is dead after police said a driver under the influence hit him while he was standing in his driveway on Wednesday.

According to the police report, 58-year-old Robert Pflugh was driving his Saturn ION east on Harmony Road in Connoquenessing Township around 11:30 a.m. when he left his lane near the intersection of State Route 528, crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a mailbox.

Police said Pflugh kept going and then hit 65-year-old Donald Phipps, who was standing in the driveway of his home on Harmony Road. Phipps was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

During their investigation, police said they learned that Pflugh was driving under the influence. He was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and DUI. He was taken to the Butler County Jail.