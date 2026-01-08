Watch CBS News
Local News

Man killed in crash on Rt. 40 in Fayette County

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A man was killed in a crash along Route 40 in Fayette County on Wednesday evening.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said his office was called to the two-vehicle crash along Rt. 40 just outside of Hopwood just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dr. Baker said that Michael Duritsky Jr., 28, of Addison, Pennsylvania, was driving one of the vehicles and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, Dr. Baker said. 

"Please remember Michael's family and friends in your prayers this evening as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Dr. Baker said.

The West Virginia Motor Speedway posted on social media that they were deeply saddened to hear that Duritsky had died.

"Our prayers are with the Duritsky family during this incredibly difficult time," the speedway said. "Michael was an excellent racer and always a joy to have in the pit area. We're forever grateful he was able to join us in October and our heart goes out to his entire team."    It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue