Man killed in crash on Rt. 40 in Fayette County

A man was killed in a crash along Route 40 in Fayette County on Wednesday evening.

Fayette County Coroner Dr. Bob Baker said his office was called to the two-vehicle crash along Rt. 40 just outside of Hopwood just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Dr. Baker said that Michael Duritsky Jr., 28, of Addison, Pennsylvania, was driving one of the vehicles and he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured, Dr. Baker said.

"Please remember Michael's family and friends in your prayers this evening as they grieve the loss of their loved one," Dr. Baker said.

The West Virginia Motor Speedway posted on social media that they were deeply saddened to hear that Duritsky had died.

"Our prayers are with the Duritsky family during this incredibly difficult time," the speedway said. "Michael was an excellent racer and always a joy to have in the pit area. We're forever grateful he was able to join us in October and our heart goes out to his entire team." It's unclear at this time what led up to the crash.